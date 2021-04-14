Bloomer Willard D. Rogge, age 90, passed away peacefully while he slept on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Chippewa Falls. He was born on July 11, 1930 on the family farm in the town of Woodmohr to William and Lillian (Knoefel) Rogge. He attend Mile Corner, a one room country school, and graduated from Bloomer High in 1948. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. On February 11, 1956 he married Janet Rubenzer at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer. He worked for Golden Glow Dairy until 1959 before going into farming himself. He became an AgriPro corn dealer and took pride in his planting of corn, having the straightest rows in Chippewa County. He was very well known for his Rogge Sweet Corn which he and his family sold for many years in downtown Bloomer. He was a meticulous carpenter, building everything from houses to toys. Willard enjoyed driving around to his friends and neighbors to tell stories and jokes. People were always welcome at his home where no one ever went away hungry. He was a member of the Bloomer American Legion and VFW, Chippewa County 40 et 8, Chippewa Valley Marine Club, DAV, St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Farm Bureau. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, making homemade sausage, listening to polka music and spending time with family and friends. His life was well lived and he will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife: Janet of Bloomer; son: Roc (Debbie) Rogge of Bloomer and their children: Dustin (Courtney) of Bloomer, Kayla (Deandre) Dewberry of Eau Claire; daughter: Ronda (Kevin) Ludwigson of New Auburn and their children: Lucas (Staci) of Chetek, Tye (Kelli) of New Auburn, Tana of Minnesota; daughter: Rainy (Gordy) Foiles of Cadott and their children: Isaac Rogge Lofthus of Bloomer, Shelby Lofthus of Madison and Nick Foiles of Chicago; 9 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: William and Lillian; siblings: Jerome (Sally), Delmar (Regina) and Margaret (Art) Erlewein; nephews: Dale Erlewein, Wayne, Jim and Gary Rogge.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer with a visitation from 9:30 until the time of service at the church. Please follow CDC guidelines. Burial will be in the Bloomer Cemetery with Military Honors performed by the Bloomer VFW, American Legion and AMVETS. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com The service will be live streamed on Olson Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
We would like to thank the entire staff at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Chippewa Falls for their loving care of Willard while he was a resident.