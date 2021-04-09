Willard (Bill) Charles Ziel passed away of natural causes on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Heritage Senior Living in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Bill was born on June 9, 1935 to Raymond and Alice (Ballbach) Ziel in Detroit, Michigan. He was the older brother to Richard (Dick) Ziel. Bill graduated from Detroit’s Eastern High School in 1953. After graduating from high school, Bill worked for General Motors in Flint, Michigan.
Bill enlisted in the Air Force in 1956. He trained as a Cryptologic Language Analyst, eventually earning a BA in Russian and Eastern European Languages from the University of Syracuse. While studying there, Bill met the love of his life, Ann Clark, at Green Lake Beach in Manlius, New York in 1957. They were married on July 11, 1959 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Syracuse, New York. Bill and Ann were married for 60 years until Ann’s death in September, 2019.
Air Force life provided Bill and Ann with many adventures and opportunities to live in numerous places, including Texas, Oklahoma, Misawa, Japan and Berlin, Germany. Nearing his retirement from the Air Force, Bill decided to change his career from a Russian cryptologist to a recruiter for the Air Force in Madison, Wisconsin. When Bill retired, he earned his BS in education and taught Government and Driver’s Ed at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, Wisconsin until 1988.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Alice, his brother Richard, and his wife Ann. He is survived by his daughter Kay (Bob) Arnold, son Eric (Beth) Ziel, son Tom (Angela) Ziel, son Rob (Isin) Ziel and daughter Kristin (John) Kleifgen. Also surviving are grandchildren Megan (Steve) Gurgel, Jake Ziel, Anna (Aaron) Swanson, Emma Ziel; Andrew (Erica) Ziel, Ellen Arnold, Ryan Ziel, Aidan Ziel, Koen Kleifgen, Rollie Kleifgen; his great grandchildren Warren and Whitney Gurgel and nephew Jesse Clark.
Bill will be missed for his generosity, great humor and unending curiosity to know people and the world around him. He had an outgoing, friendly personality and was always charitable in love and compassion. We take comfort in knowing that he has joined his wife, Ann, in eternal life.
Bill’s family would like to send their sincere thanks to the staff of Heritage Senior Living of Eau Claire for their unending patience and compassion for the last two years.
The family also extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of St. Croix Hospice Care for their compassion and guidance to help Bill live each day with dignity and comfort. Their around-the-clock care provided needed support at a difficult time.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends are able to attend.