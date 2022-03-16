William “Billy” Christian Anderson, 66, of rural Augusta, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday evening March 8, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. His battle with cancer is now over.
Billy was born in Antigo, WI, the son of Jack and Edna (Brown) Anderson. As a young child his parents moved from White Lake to Milwaukee, where he was raised with his two sisters and attended James Madison High School. Following high school, he entered the U.S. Army and served six years in Germany. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Milwaukee and entered the Carpenter’s Union before moving to rural Augusta in 1993. While in Augusta, he met the love of his life, Melody Sperber, and the two shared their lives with each other for over 27 years and built their home together in Bridge Creek Township.
While in Milwaukee, he worked mostly with commercial construction, and after moving to Augusta he had been employed at Bush Brothers Canning Company, and then did home construction.
Billy was a very talented woodworker, with many family and friends reaping the benefits of this talent through his gifts of wooden lamps, bird houses, snow shoes, ferry homes, Kubb blocks — just to mention a few. He was also interested in collecting various types of antiques, especially tools.
One of his favorite pastimes to do with family and friends was camping throughout Wisconsin, the many road trips with Mel and traveling out West. He was also a history buff, and enjoyed reading military and Western novels. Billy’s warm way of greeting you with a hand shake and a story or two will always be remembered.
Billy will be deeply missed by his soul mate, Melody; sons, Sven and Jessie Anderson; step-daughter, Nicole (Rose) Pendleton; step-son, Jordan Pulse; grandson, Matthew Moore; and sisters, Jane (Robin) Walsh and Renee (Bill Stanislawski) Anderson.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Edna.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date, which will be held at the Spondly Post 291 American Legion Cabin north of Augusta on Highway 27. At a later date the burial with military rites will be held in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.