William “Bill” A. Atkinson, 84, passed away peacefully on Nov 16, 2022, at Beehive Home, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born on July 25, 1938, in Fairmont, NC to Marion and Lonnie (Smith) Atkinson. He married Dorothy (Dottie) Mousel on Sept 25, 1976 in Elk Mound, WI. They recently celebrated 46 years of marriage. Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1981 and retired as a Sergeant Major. He also served two tours of service in Vietnam. His last assignment was at Forscom Headquarters, Ft. Mc Pherson Atlanta, GA. Bill enjoyed wood working and gardening. He made wonderful jellies. Bill was known as a jack of all trades. Bill was active with the Masons, Shriners and Loyal Order of the Moose. He was a life member of the VFW. In later years, Dottie and Bill enjoyed traveling to North and South Carolina to visit family and friends.

