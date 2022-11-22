William “Bill” A. Atkinson, 84, passed away peacefully on Nov 16, 2022, at Beehive Home, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born on July 25, 1938, in Fairmont, NC to Marion and Lonnie (Smith) Atkinson. He married Dorothy (Dottie) Mousel on Sept 25, 1976 in Elk Mound, WI. They recently celebrated 46 years of marriage. Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1981 and retired as a Sergeant Major. He also served two tours of service in Vietnam. His last assignment was at Forscom Headquarters, Ft. Mc Pherson Atlanta, GA. Bill enjoyed wood working and gardening. He made wonderful jellies. Bill was known as a jack of all trades. Bill was active with the Masons, Shriners and Loyal Order of the Moose. He was a life member of the VFW. In later years, Dottie and Bill enjoyed traveling to North and South Carolina to visit family and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife, Dottie, daughter Sherry (Laura), son Wayne, granddaughter Lauren and great granddaughter Erin, grandson Connor (Lorion) and great granddaughters, Lucy and Ivy-len. Bill is survived by 3 brothers and several nieces and nephews, brother in law and sister in laws. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, brother and sister in laws and his mother and father in law. Bill was a wonderful husband, father, papa and friend.
The family would like to thank Mayo Hospital 4th floor staff, Moments Hospice and the staff at Beehive home, for their wonderful care and supportive services. Thanks also to special neighbors, Greg and Kelly. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill’s name may be directed to the Shriners Hospital, 3086 Brandon Road, Morganton, NC 28655.
A Memorial Service will be held on November 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, WEST CHAPEL, 1405 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and will continue until time of service at funeral home. Burial will be at The Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI, at a later date. Online condolences may be left for Bill’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.