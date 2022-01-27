William (Bill) Baecker, 71, of Independence passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse after a twenty-five-year hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Bill was born on August 27, 1950 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Walter and Margaret (Walker) Baecker. He graduated from Independence High School in 1968. He worked as a road construction laborer and machine operator for most of his life, the majority of it being spent with Trierweiler Construction of Marshfield, Wisconsin. Bill and his brother Bob purchased the former E & J Bar in 1989 and renamed it the B & B Lounge. Bill became sole owner years later. It became a popular watering hole for people in the area.
Bill was also the sponsor of many community projects and fundraisers, including Hawgs for Dogs, United Cerebral Palsy Benefits, and helping to prepare and deliver holiday meals to the homebound in Independence. Bill was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a lion’s roar with a heart of gold. He was an avid sports fan, especially of his beloved Green Bay Packers, and was a Packers season ticket holder. He also enjoyed watching Badger and Brewer games.
Bill married Margaret (Marge) Klein on July 6, 1974 at St. Adrian Catholic Church in Adrian, Minnesota. They lived in Independence all of their married life. He was the proud father of two sons, Nick and Patrick (Hondo). The highlight of his life was being “Papa” to his grandsons Bennett and Logan. He always looked forward to their visits and spending time with them.
Bill is survived by his wife, Marge, of Independence; sons, Nick (Brenda Schmidtknecht) Baecker of Independence and Patrick (Gloria) Baecker; and grandsons, Bennett and Logan of Wausau. He is further survived by brothers, Jack (Java) Baecker of Eau Claire and Bob (Cheyenne) Baecker of Independence; sisters, Pat (Tom) Magnuson of Shawano and Peg Guzman of Holmen; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Marge Baecker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Independence, with the Very Rev. Woodrow Pace as the main celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Family and friends are invited for the visitation at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on Friday, Jan. 28 starting at 4 p.m. A vigil prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m., followed by recitation of the Rosary. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to the start of the Mass on Saturday.
For those attending, face coverings and social distancing are recommended.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Grandview Care Center of Blair, Wisconsin for taking care of Bill the past three years.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
Bill will be sadly missed. May he rest in peace.