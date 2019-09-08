“Be sure to take time to play today and be good to yourself too!” This was the daily creed of William (Bill) Francis Barry, 71, of Eau Claire who passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 31 at Mayo Luther Hospital, a day shy of his 72nd birthday.
Bill was born was born on Sept. 1, 1947, in Milwaukee, to John and Bernetta Barry. August 23, 1969, Bill married Judy Bredeson. They were married for 16 years before Judy lost her long battle with cancer. The week prior to Bill’s death would have marked their 50th anniversary. Together Bill and Judy had two wonderful daughters, Stacy and Kim.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents John and Bernetta (Breitzman), wife Judy, and brother Jim Barry. He is survived by his loving partner of 27 years, Marilyn Skrivseth; daughters Stacy Barry Coffey (Joe) and Kim Barry (Mike Musenbrock); brother Dave Barry (Lois); sister Kathy Provencher; and grandchildren Delaney and Teaghan Coffey and Max and Adam Musenbrock. Bill leaves behind countless great friends and relatives who enjoyed so many amazingly fun times and adventures together. He will be profoundly missed by all whose lives he touched in his own special way.
Bill was a graduate of Don Bosco High School, UW-Platteville, Marquette University and UW-La Crosse. Professionally, Bill was a civil engineer and worked for Ayres Associates for 30 years.
Bill solved many of life’s challenges through his love of endurance sports, the greatest of which was cross country skiing. Bill completed 39 Birkebeiner races, along with hundreds of ski races, road races, canoe races, triathlons and bicycle events.
The best way to honor and remember Bill is to follow his daily creed and celebrate a life well lived in your own special way. Memorials may be given to the following 501c3 organizations: Eau Claire Ski Striders, 401 Lincoln Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701; the Community Parks Association P.O.Box 741, Eau Claire WI 54702-0741 c/o McDonough Park Active Aging or any other organization that encourages people to “put down their electronics and get outside!”
Friends are invited to join in a Celebration of Life on Sept. 22nd from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Westgate Sportsman Club, 4909 Sportsman Dr. N. Eau Claire. Feel free to wear your favorite play clothes and share your favorite stories. A brief program is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.