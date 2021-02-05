William H. Biggs passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2021 at the age of 70.
Bill was born on Sept. 22, 1950 to Howard and Bernice Biggs and raised in Eau Claire, WI where he was baptized and confirmed at the First Congregational Church. Bill attended Boyd elementary and Central Junior High School in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School in 1968. Bill also attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in History with a Geography Minor. He also served three years in the United States Army from 1973 until 1976.
Bill married Marsha Biggs of Menomonie on Nov. 25, 1978 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. They settled down near Menomonie where Bill worked as a Security Officer for 3M Company for 25 years. He and his wife Marsha enjoyed sharing their lives with their 10 dogs over their 42 years and enjoyed taking vacations to Hawaii and Las Vegas.
Bill is survived by his wife Marsha, nephew Kerry and Donna Bartos of Chippewa Falls, nieces Pam and Anita Bartos from Boyceville. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Biggs, mother, Bernice (Holy) Biggs; sister, Bonita (Biggs) Stelzer, and his grandparents.
Cremation services will be carried out in a private ceremony and ask that any memorial donations be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project in Bill's honor
