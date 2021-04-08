William “Bill” A. Bingham, age 93 of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at his residence at Heatherwood Assisted Living & Memory Care in Eau Claire.
William was born in Eau Claire, WI on May 29, 1927 to Dr. R. W. Bingham and Anna K. (Knobel) Bingham. He passed away on April 4, 2021 at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire. He attended the Third Ward School and graduated from Eau Claire High school class of 1945 with honors. He went on to attend UW Madison and graduated in 1949 with degrees in Philosophy and Political Science. While in college he developed a great love of sailing which continued for the rest of his life.
After graduation he came back to Eau Claire and worked in real estate for Cox Realty, eventually becoming Bingham Realty. Bill enjoyed the Real Estate business, remembering everyone whom he sold a house to and many remembering him. He was best known for his sense of humor, great stories, quick wit, and his ability to make people smile. He had a special fondness for dogs, somehow always managing to find four legged friends wherever he went.
Bill’s love of sailing, in his later years, became a zest for travel. He made many trips to England and Switzerland with dear friends and relatives in both places. His favorite thing to do was don a pair of hiking boots and hike with friends in the mountains of Switzerland. He often said his heart was in the Alps. Bill was a lifelong member of Christ Church Cathedral and will be greatly missed by many both here and abroad.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S. Farwell Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701. The Very Rev. H. Scott Kirby will officiate. Visitation will take place at the church Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021 from 9:30 am until the time of service. Burial will take place immediately following the funeral service in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Due to the pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.