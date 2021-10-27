William “Bill” Blackburn, 76, of Eau Claire passed away on October 24 from lung cancer.
Bill’s life was well lived. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We will cherish our memories of time spent with him.
Bill started working at a young age. He worked hard and accomplished many things in life. He proudly stated that he paid for four college educations even though he didn’t have one himself.
In the early ‘80s Bill bought a cabin on Lower Long Lake. It has been a great place for family to be together. Bill especially enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids enjoy their time at the lake.
One of the many highlights of Bill’s life was spending the last 16 winters golfing and enjoying great friends in Arizona. He was an active member of Westbrook Village Golf Club in Peoria, AZ.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sue; son Bill (Beth); daughter Cyndi Liemohn (Dave) and daughter Andree (Tyler Wolf); grandchildren Faith and Emily Blackburn and Eric Liemohn; and former spouse Dianna Blackburn.
A special thank you to Mayo Clinic Hospice. They were a great comfort to us and made sure Bill had the “smooth landing” he was hoping for.
The family will have a private service. Memorials can be directed to the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley First Tee Program or the charity of your choice. Condolences can be made online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com or directly to family members.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, is assisting the family with arrangements.
