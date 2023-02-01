William “Bill” Carpenter, age 81 of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away on January 26, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.
On September 17, 1941 Bill was born to Albert J. and Dorothy L. (Johnson) Carpenter in Eau Claire, where he grew up in the Township of Seymour and attended Memorial High School. Bill worked several different jobs in the automotive industry, one of which was Wood Motors who was later bought out by Lee Marquardt and Chilson Motors where he retired as the Parts Manager in 2006. After retirement, Bill worked part-time at Menards, delivered cars for Chilson’s and helped when needed at Paulson’s Auto Sales.
Prior to meeting Bill’s lifelong friend and wife Carol, he had two sons, Richard and Steven. Meeting as a “blind date” Bill and Carol were later married on September 8, 1973 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Together they raised their two daughters Shelly and Rebecca “Becky” in Eau Claire. Bill always enjoyed Sunday drives with his family, driving anywhere and never getting lost. He also enjoyed camping, boating and those lovely ice runs “Those who were there know.”
Bill was a very social person and always had to be on the move. There wasn’t a place he would go, near or far, that he wouldn’t know someone. He also enjoyed his monthly breakfast at the VFW and four-wheeling/ exploring different places with his group of friends. We will never forget his iconic dance moves and brilliant smile. The spice he added to our lives will now be missing since he has been called home.
Bill is survived by his daughters Shelly (Steve) Anderson of Eau Claire and Rebecca (John) Stafford of Osseo; eight grandchildren Corey Carpenter, Devon Berger, Connor Anderson, Alexis Anderson (Colton Denning), Kayla Stafford (Ryan Oakes), Trent Trubshaw, Dane Stafford and Devin (Lauren) Berg; four great-grandchildren Nora, Olin, Greyson and one coming in May; one very loving brother Dale Carpenter; daughter-in-law Sherry Berg; brothers-in-law John (Pat) Naser, George (Karen) Naser, Clyde (Janice) Naser; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; sons Richard Berg and Steven Carpenter; parents; four infant siblings; brothers John and Jerry; father and mother in law Edward (Hazel Knecht) Naser; sister-in-law Virginia Carpenter, Jane Naser and Lavonne Naser; and brothers-in-law Edward Naser, Gary Naser and Joseph Naser.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date.