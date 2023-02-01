William “Bill” Carpenter, age 81 of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away on January 26, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

On September 17, 1941 Bill was born to Albert J. and Dorothy L. (Johnson) Carpenter in Eau Claire, where he grew up in the Township of Seymour and attended Memorial High School. Bill worked several different jobs in the automotive industry, one of which was Wood Motors who was later bought out by Lee Marquardt and Chilson Motors where he retired as the Parts Manager in 2006. After retirement, Bill worked part-time at Menards, delivered cars for Chilson’s and helped when needed at Paulson’s Auto Sales.

