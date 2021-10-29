William Carpenter

William Bob Carpenter, 51, of Altoona, Wisconsin, went to his eternal home on October 12, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI; surrounded by his family. He was born September 16, 1970, in Frederic, Wisconsin to Robert and LaVonne Carpenter.
Bill was a 1990 graduate of Luck High School, and graduate of Chippewa Valley Technical College as a chef. On June 12th, 1999, he married the love of his life and constant companion, Xiomara (Sam) Thompson. Sam and their daughter, Emily, were the greatest joys of his life! He was enthusiastic and always smiling. Bill enjoyed gardening, history, and had a great love for the Vikings. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his wife Sam and daughter, Emily. His siblings James Carpenter; Tammie (John) Salamon; Jeffrey (Laurie) Carpenter and Jerald (Sue) Carpenter. Sister-in-laws: Debra Thompson, Geraldine (Jason) Carlson, and Carla (Brian) Haglund. Nieces and nephews: Sarah Wolfert; Sam (Tara) Salamon; Megan Carpenter; Cierra Carpenter and Matthew Carpenter. Stephan Bappert; Brandon Thompson, Gabrielle Bappert, Raven Carlson, Xaden Carlson, Corben Haglund and great-nephew Osiris Handler. His father-in-law and mother-in-law James and Lila Thompson. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved canine friend, Lacy.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Bob, and LaVonne Carpenter. Godparents Bob and Lucy Dengel and grandparents Lewie and Elsa Frye and Ethel Carpenter.
Funeral service will be Thursday, November 4, at 11am, at Spirit Lutheran Church, in Eau Claire; and will be live streamed from their website. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, direct donations to the Epilepsy Foundation or Spirit Lutheran Church, where Bill was an active faithful member, sang in the choir, and served on the Call Committee for their Associate Pastor, who is officiating. Please wear purple or Viking apparel in honor of Bill’s life! A Full obituary can be found at www.smithfuneralec.com.