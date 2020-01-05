William Crogg

WILLIAM (Bill) GEORGE CROGG passed away December 15th, 2019 at Our House Memory Care Facility in Chippewa Falls, WI surrounded by family members.
Bill was born to George and Susan (Krumenauer) Crogg in Sigel Township in August 18, 1932. He attended school in Cadott and graduated high school in 1950. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. Bill was a Boilerman/Fireman on two Destroyers: the USS Sarsfield and the USS Rooks. During his tour on the USS Rooks, he participated in the Korean Conflict and sailed around the world with multiple ports of call. He loved sharing stories about this adventure.
Upon his discharge from the Navy, he married Catheleen (Kay) Marie Walsh on February 27, 1954 at St. Columba’s Church, in Philadelphia, PA. They resided in Philadelphia until Bill and Kay moved their family to Cadott, WI in 1965, where he began his employment at Uniroyal Tire Factory. He worked there until his retirement in 1992. After his retirement, Bill continued to pursue his interests in woodworking, gardening, fishing, and traveling across the US and to Ireland with his wife Kay.
Bill is preceded in his death by his parents and his oldest son Gary Crogg. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Kay, Cadott, WI; his sons; Bruce Crogg, Haughton, LA; Jeffrey Crogg, Cadott, WI; Tyler Crogg(Jennifer Fandel), Madison, WI; and his daughter Cheryl Crogg(Rodney Deaton), Panama City Beach, FL; his siblings; Carole Gabert(Gervase), Federal Way, WA; Gary Crogg(Sandy), Lincoln, NE; Patrick Crogg, Chippewa Falls, WI; and Jennifer Crogg(Gary Butler), Mountain Home, ID.
He is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Bill had a great love of nature and all animals. He was innately curious about history and culture and was always happy to spend time with family and friends.
Bill’s celebration of life will be held at Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:00 pm-4:30 pm continuing from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at the Frog Hop.
Bill’s family would like to thank the staff at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls, WI and St. Croix Hospice for all the care and support given to him.