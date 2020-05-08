William “Bill” Robert Dahl, 84, of Littleton, Colorado, husband of Joan Rae (Johnson) Dahl, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at home. Bill was born January 8, 1936, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, son of the late William Abner and Esther Phyllis (Baertschy) Dahl. He was a graduate of Eau Claire High School, class of 1954 and attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison and received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1959 and additionally received a master’s degree in 1960. At the University of Wisconsin at Madison he was elected to the honorary societies, Pi Tau Sigma and Tau Beta Pi. Upon receiving his master’s degree, he worked as an Engineer at the Lawrence Radiation Laboratory at the University of California. He had a tour of duty as a Second Lieutenant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1960 and 1961 stationed at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. He worked for Honeywell Aerospace and the Viron Corp in Minneapolis, Minnesota before moving to Colorado to work at Dow Chemical Rocky Flats Division, Sandoz Corp., Hemotec, O.E.A. Corp. and a ultimately worked for Marathon Oil Research Division for many years and retired from there in 1999.
Bill and Joan Dahl married on April 4, 1959 and were faithfully devoted to each other for 61 years. They had three sons, Peter, Bruce and Mark.
Bill will be remembered for his brilliant mind, sweet smile, kind nature and his dedication to his family. He was incredibly talented and designed, engineered and constructed many pieces of work with precision and perfection. He is a named inventor on 4 U.S. patents. Bill was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and he took great pride in his sons and grandchildren.
He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Peter Charles Dahl and Constance “Connie” Gay (Lewis) Dahl, of Castle Rock; Bruce Eric Dahl and Stephanie Kyla (Mourning) Dahl of Highlands Ranch; Mark David Dahl and Carleen “Carli” Jean (Cayne) Dahl of Castle Rock; four granddaughters, Alysan “Aly” Sharmay Dahl, Rachel Marie Dahl, Haeli Anna Dahl of Castle Rock and Abby Grace Dahl of Highlands Ranch; three grandsons, Matthew Stuart Dahl and Scott Christopher Dahl of Highlands Ranch and Caynen David Dahl of Castle Rock; one brother, James “Jimmy” Allen Dahl of North Point, Florida; one sister, Helen Blakely (Dahl) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; many nieces, nephews, cousins and two beloved dogs, Benji and Suzie.
A private family service celebrating his life will be held at Horan and McConaty, 5303 E County Line Road, Centennial, CO 80122 on May 8, 2020. Burial will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 West Kenyon Avenue, Denver 80236. Due to the pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of everyone, the service will be immediate family and the burial will be closed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org/donate 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.