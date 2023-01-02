William “Bill” Henke, Colonel, U.S. Army, Retired, age 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on December 26, 2022, at home in Fall Creek, Wisconsin.

Bill was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to William H. and Magdelena “Lee” (Loos) Henke at the height of the depression. Economic insecurity was a constant in Bill’s early life and a significant motivating factor. He began a lifetime of entrepreneurship at age five, when he launched his first enterprise by cutting the neighbor’s tulips and selling them at the entrance to the cemetery. As he got older, he supplemented the family income by mowing lawns, raising chinchillas, and chauffeuring the local doctor to his evening house calls.