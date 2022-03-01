William “Bill” Edwin Dunham, age 75, of Strum, WI passed away peacefully February 23, 2022 at the Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. Bill was born April 22, 1946 to Arthur and Muriel (Moltzau) Dunham in Eau Claire, WI.
He was united in marriage to Carmen Lund in 1970 in Nashau, IA. They were married for 44 years before they divorced. Together they raised three sons together on their dairy farm in Strum. Bill lived on the farm for his entire life where he preferred Oliver Tractors and would talk to anyone that listened about them. He spent his days fixing things up, milking the cows, and listening to 104.5. When he wasn’t doing that you could find him at the tractor pulls, playing cards, and attending auctions. Bill sold the cows and ‘retired’ in 1999 and then did the Amish milk route where he picked up the cans and took it to the creamery.
Bill is survived by his children; Ed (Jennifer), Alan (Emily), and Burt Dunham; grandchildren Owen, Ethan, Aiden, Tirzah, Marah (Ben) Blake, Judah, and Obadiah; former spouse, Carmen; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Russell.
Funeral services for Bill will take place Friday March 4, 2022 at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church at 11:00 A.M. Friends and family are invited to a visitation Thursday March 3, 2022 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. and an hour prior to services.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 13507 7th St. Osseo, WI 54758 (715-597-3711).
To plant a tree in memory of William Dunham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.