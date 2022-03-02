William “Bill” Ehrhard, age 78, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, February 28, 2022, as a result of a heart attack. He was born November 30, 1943, in Chippewa Falls to Charles and Jean (Frankhauser) Ehrhard. He married Susan E. Mulder on November 30, 1982, in Chippewa Falls. Bill was a manager at Mason Shoes for 37 years. He was a member of the Bloomer Masonic Lodge #281, Chippewa Shrine Animal Unit, Eau Claire Scottish Rite, Bloomer Moose and Christ Lutheran Church in Bloomer. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends. His witty personality and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Sue of Bloomer; daughter, Michelle (Joe) Turner of Eau Claire; sister, Jeanne (Gary) Olds of New Auburn; grand-daughter, Evelyn Turner; numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jean; infant son, Allen; and brother, Charles.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer at 3:00 p.m., with a visitation from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and a Masonic Service at 2:30. Private interment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
