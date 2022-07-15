William Everett Fesenmaier, age 91, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. Bill was Born March 6th, 1931, in Elmwood, Wisconsin, to Everett and Dorothy Fesenmaier.
His family moved to Eau Claire during World War II. William attended and graduated high school at Eau Claire High School in 1949. He excelled at Football and Track. He played tackle for the Old Abe’s. He achieved all state honors and had opportunities to play college ball. His yearbook read; “Fes, need we say More!”
He married his high school sweetheart, Alverda Kathryn Nelson August 2, 1952.
In 1951 there was also another war, this one in Korea. Bill enlisted in the United States Army, and after testing highly was assigned to the Army Intelligence Division. This group was charged with intelligence gathering and code breaking, providing vital information used in the strategy for war planning. He received the Korean Service Medal, the UN Service Medal and National defense Metal for his service.
Bill returned to Eau Claire after serving his country and built his first of three houses. He attended the University in Eau Claire and worked at Uniroyal. In 1954 he saw an opportunity for a position at the Eau Claire Police Department, applied and was hired as a dispatcher. He worked his way up through the ranks from Patrol officer, Sargent, lieutenant, Captain, Inspector and finally retiring as the Chief of Police. He loved his career as a Police Officer and held a special admiration for the fine men and women that he served with.
Bill was a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved the many summer visits by grandchildren. These times were spent making happy memories; fishing, four wheeling, or taking his favorite granddaughter to the fair. He always made his construction abilities available for family projects.
After retirement from the police force, Bill enjoyed over 30 years living in Eau Claire and traveling to various destinations. He loved the outdoors and had many adventures out west hunting in Wyoming and Montana. He had a passion for history, so these trips were often combined with visits to historic sites. He took a bucket list trip to Alaska; fishing, hunting and site seeing. He had so many stories; it would take many campfires to hear them all. He also enjoyed the many outdoor opportunities in his home state of Wisconsin. The Chippewa Flowage was one of his favorite places on earth. One of his last adventures was a Blue Gill fishing trip this past June to “The Chip”. What a beautiful day!
He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Otten, son Bill and daughter-in-law Monica, his brother Bob of Lake Geneva, Grand Children; Kortney Otten, Doug Bonnie, Andy Otten, Alex Spedding and Joanne’s daughter, Jackie, and Fred Lutz. (They enjoyed Dinners every Monday together).
Bill was proceeded in death by his wife of 18 years, Joanne. Over the years, they had enjoyed many trips south to get out of the cold Wisconsin winters. After her passing in 2021, there was a big hole in his life.
One of the last things Bill Said was “When you have had such a good life, its really hard to go!” He will be missed!
Any donations can be sent to the Tunnels to Tower Foundation (T2T). t2t.org and dedicate your donation to William Fesenmaier.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center. Visitation will take place the same day beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continue until the time of services. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.