William Everett Fesenmaier, age 91, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. Bill was Born March 6th, 1931, in Elmwood, Wisconsin, to Everett and Dorothy Fesenmaier.

His family moved to Eau Claire during World War II. William attended and graduated high school at Eau Claire High School in 1949. He excelled at Football and Track. He played tackle for the Old Abe’s. He achieved all state honors and had opportunities to play college ball. His yearbook read; “Fes, need we say More!”

To plant a tree in memory of William Fesenmaier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you