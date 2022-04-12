Dr. William Francis Font, Jr., of Des Allemands and Hammond, Louisiana, passed away suddenly on April 8, 2022 at the age of 77. Bill is survived by his wife, Avril, of 53 years, his daughter, Sedley, and his grandchildren, Gwenllian, Gareth, and Wiliam.
Bill graduated from Hahnville High School and Tulane University before serving in the United States Navy as an aviator during the Vietnam War. After his military service he earned his masters and PhD in Biological Sciences at Louisiana State University. Bill was a professor at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire for ten years before returning to his beloved home state. Bill was a world renowned parasitologist at Southeastern Louisiana University in the Department of Biological Sciences. He was best known for his research on the parasites of bats and the native fishes of Hawaii. He was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Parasitology. He discovered and named several species of parasites as well as having both species and genera named in his honor. He was named Professor Emeritus upon his retirement from SLU.
Bill inspired his many graduate students with his love of science. Bill was an avid gardener and devotee of baseball, in particular the SLU Lions.
Bill will be dearly missed by his family, colleagues, and friends.
