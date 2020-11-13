William Graham

William “Bill” Pierre Graham, Age 75, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully at his home on October 8th, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed quietly surrounded by his children, who he adored more than anything else in the world, and with his loving wife Louise holding his hand until he took the hand of Jesus who led him to his eternal home. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, he managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible.
Bill was born in the Bronx, New York on November 24, 1944 to William and Isabelle (nee Rodrigue) Graham. It was in the Bronx that he met and married his “1st Wife” and love of his life, Louise, at Christ the King Church in 1965. They were married for 55 beautiful years. Their union would result in five “non-paying units”, which is what he humorously and with love called his children until they were able to provide for themselves.
Bill was forever a Salesman, starting his sales career in New York with Hunt-Wesson. In 1971, Bill and Louise packed up their family and belongings and moved across the country to Montana to join his sister, Marilyn and her family. It is here that his career in Auto Sales began at Lohmann Motors in Miles City, Montana, later moving to Ryan Oldsmobile in Billings, Montana, and eventually settling in Helena, Montana where he was the owner of a Chevrolet-Cadillac dealer franchise. He loved Montana and enjoyed all that it had to offer, coaching little league baseball, hunting, fishing and camping with his family. It was here that he also discovered his love for the game of racquetball that would become a very important part of his and his family’s lives for many years to come.
Due to circumstances out of his control, he relocated his family to Eau Claire, WI in 1983. This move brought him closer to his family out East. He worked as a Sales Manager at Ken Vance Motors until his retirement in 2007 and served as President of the Eau Claire Kiwanis Club from 1990 – 1991. Growing up in the Bronx, Bill was a lifelong Yankees fan having worked at Yankee Stadium in the 60’s parking the cars of the players. He was most certainly a people person, he loved telling stories, playing racquetball, golf, poker and his favorite card game, Euchre. A masterful Euchre player, he passed the love of the game onto his children. Bill was a man who held close to his heart family traditions which included Thanksgiving Celebrations with dance parties, family Euchre tournaments and his famous Sunday Breakfasts for his family and anyone else who gathered with us over the years. He was loved by many, and we will miss him deeply every day.
In addition to his wife Louise, Bill is survived by his five children, Pauline (Kevin) Graham-Traun of Eau Claire, WI, Kevin (Sherri) Graham of Woodbury, MN, Kelly (Pap) Sanneh of Woodbury, MN, Ryan (Dani) Graham of Eau Claire, WI and Katie Zimmerman of Eau Claire, WI and step daughter, Angela McNeely of Culloden, WV; fifteen grandchildren, Michael Bjerke, William Bjerke, Julian Graham, Griffin Graham, Grayson Graham, Aliyah Sanneh, Isabella Sanneh, Graham Sanneh, Skylyr Graham, Samantha Graham, Christopher Graham, Seij Graham, Haven Zimmerman, Shane McNeely, Taylor McNeely; two great-grandchildren, Elias Bjerke and Elayna Bjerke; Brother, Kenneth Graham and Sister, Marilyn Lohmann; numerous nieces and nephews; and loving canine companion, Coco.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, William and Isabelle (Rodrigue) Graham, his brother Ronald Graham, nephew Christopher Graham and his canine hunting companion, Patches, whom he returned with to Montana to spread his ashes.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Albert and Judith Dunlap Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Hospice Team for their excellent care and support.
Please join us for a celebration of his life on what would have been Bill’s 76th Birthday, Tuesday, November 24. The Celebration of life will take place from 12:00pm -2:00pm followed by a short Memorial Service at 2:00pm at Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave, in Eau Claire. A Private interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial service will be livestreamed at https://boxcast.tv/view/william-bill-p-graham-rffkekkz6bhmbzbvftuu
Due to the pandemic, face masks will be required while implementing social distancing. We would request that if you are not feeling well please stay home. If you are currently quarantining, we respectfully request you refrain from attending.
Should it be desired, Memorial donations in honor of Bill can be designated to: Albert and Judith Dunlap Cancer Center - Mayo Clinic Health Center- 1221 Whipple St., Eau Claire, WI 54703 or The Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire, Attn. Matthew LeGrave, PO Box 1231, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.