William (Jul) Hagen, 86, formerly of Osseo and Great Falls, Montana, passed away Friday afternoon, January 8, 2021, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Jul Hagen, son of William and Ruth (Berge) Hagen was born on the family farm in the Town of Hale, south of Osseo on Jan. 25, 1934. He attended country school and graduated from Osseo Lincoln Hill High School in 1952.
Jul served in the United States Army from Aug. of 1959 until May of 1961 when he was honorably discharged and returned to Osseo to work on the family farm. He eventually moved to Cody, Wyoming, where he worked on a corporate ranch. Working on the ranch soon turned into cattle hauling, and from then on driving semi was his life until he retired at the age of 78. His travels took him to every state except Florida. The last 40 plus years of his driving career was with North American Van Lines, where he drove from Great Falls to Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, transporting military family belongings. Before he retired he worked as an independent carrier. While with North American Van Lines he drove over 1,000,000 miles ticket and accident free. Toward the end of his career sitting next to him was his faithful canine companion Julie.
William enjoyed hunting but truly loved fishing. During his numerous trips to Alaska he made many friends along the way that he often stopped to visit, and if the stop was near a good stream or river all the better, since he never traveled without his fishing pole.
Since 1967 he had made his home in Great Falls. When his health began to fail he returned to Osseo in July of 2018 and he resided at Dove Health Center, Osseo and Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Jul will be dearly missed by his sister Ellen (Rocky) Thompson of Osseo; brother-in-law, Michael Olson of Strum; special nephew Bjorn (Judy) Olson of Eau Claire; several nieces and nephews; and step son Randy (Pam) Hagen of Great Falls, MT.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth Hagen; sisters, Rachel Olson, Gertrude Solie; brother-in-law Marshall Solie and wife Helen Hagen.
Private family services will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with Pastor Lois Buchholz officiating.
The service can be viewed by going to the funeral home website at www.andersonfhaugusta.com" target="_blank">www.andersonfhaugusta.com . Burial with military honors will be held in the Hale Cemetery, rural Osseo.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .