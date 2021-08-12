William A. Hansen, age 80, of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Bill was born on January 19, 1941 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, the son of Clyde and Ella Hansen.
He is a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church of Eau Claire, WI and graduated from Chippewa High School in 1959. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Sioux St. Marie, Michigan. He was a member of the Eagles and VFW. He worked for Gould Manufacturing in Lake City, MN until his marriage to Lana Kruger in 1966; then he worked at Johnson Manufacturing in Chippewa Falls until he was hired at the Uniroyal tire plant in Eau Claire until his retirement.
He is survived by his son, Michael, and daughter, Kelly, both of Eau Claire; sister, Judy (Lee) Baier of Chippewa; nephews, Gary and Dan; nieces, Heidi (Rod) Shelby and Parker; and ex-wife Lana Hanson.
Preceding him in death are his father Clyde, his mother Ella, his son Kyle and brother-in-law Lee Baier.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 20 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Fr. James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
