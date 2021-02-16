William “Bill” L. Hays, 89, of Eau Claire passed away on February 13, 2021 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Bill was born in Eau Claire on January 7, 1932 to Leo and Ida (Raschke) Hays.
He was a self-taught, self-employed skilled mechanic. Bill loved working in his auto shop on older vehicles and on small engines. He was a “mechanical genius”. Bill enjoyed his 1946 Indian Chief motorcycle. He was a man of many talents and loved by many.
Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen; children, Renee (Gary) Kolisch, Debbie Kilness Ryser, Dan (Jackie), Ron (Linda) and Gene (Diane); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Clark and Linda Evans both of Eau Claire.
A special thank you to Dove Healthcare West nursing staff, CNA’s and St. Croix Hospice.
God is gaining another Angel. Until we meet again dad, we love you with all our hearts.
A walk-thru visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire. Face masks and social distancing will be required. A private family service and inurnment will take place at a later date in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com