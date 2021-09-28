William Hoffman, age 95, of Glenwood City died on September 22, 2021, at the Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City, WI. William Charles Hoffman was born on August 18, 1926, in the town of Glenwood, the son of Henry and Alice (White) Hoffman. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glenwood City and also attended school in Glenwood City, graduating from high school in 1945. On September 30, 1949, Bill married Mabel Voeltz at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Forest. Bill and Mabel went on to have 4 boys; David, Ronald, Jerry and Neil, all of whom were raised on the Hoffman family farm that was started by Bill’s grandparents, Charles and Emily Hoffman, in 1901. Bill and Mabel owned and operated the family farm until they retired in 1988, after which their son Dave took over, but even then, Bill continued to help out on the farm for another 25 years.
There were many years when the boys were young that the family would stay at a resort on a lake after first crop haying had been completed. Bill enjoyed getting up before dawn to go fishing in pursuit of that elusive lunker Northern, or anything else that would bite. He also very much enjoyed driving the boat as the boys’ learned to water ski. After their children left home, Bill and Mabel hosted three foreign exchange students and later traveled to Germany to visit two of these students. Bill loved old time polka music and they spent many Saturday evenings at the local dance halls. Bill loved to talk, and he could start a conversation with a complete stranger and chat or tell stories for an hour.
Bill was very involved with the St. Croix Electric Cooperative and served 33 years on their Board of Directors, including terms as Vice President and President. He also served 6 years on the statewide Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association Board of Directors and traveled to Madison, WI to meet with state legislators to voice concerns about rural electrification. For a number of years, he proudly served as a delegate to the National REA convention, taking those same concerns to Washington, DC.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Mabel; son Jerry; parents Henry and Alice Hoffman; brother Dr. Robert Hoffman; sisters-in-law Wanda Hoffman, Lois Voeltz, Marion Sage, and Iona Voeltz; brothers-in-law Robert Voeltz, LeRoy Voeltz, Clarence Luepke, Dick Prange, and Sol Sage.
Bill is survived by his sons David (Theresa), of Glenwood City; Ronald (Joyce), of Colfax; Neil (Annette), of Chetek; daughter-in-law Cheryl Hoffman, of Downing; 11 grandchildren, Eric (Amber), Scott (Katie), Kyle (Angie), Alexa; Bob (Ashley), Laura (Brent Haugle); Nathan (Shanna), Tammy (Derrick Oberle); Chelsea, Hillary, Josie (Brock Lien); and 17 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Floyd (Vonnie) Voeltz, of Scottsdale, AZ; and sisters-in-law Geraldine Luepke, of Glenwood City, WI and Ethel Prange, of Saluda, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the staff at Glenhaven for the care they provided for Bill in his final years and for putting up with his daily good-natured teasing.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Glenwood City with Pastor Jonathan Zielske officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour before the service. Lunch will follow the service. Arrangements were by Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City.