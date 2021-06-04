William Bill Keeton, Jr., 69, passed away surrounded by his family May 28, 2021 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Bill was born June 29, 1951 in Michigan to Susan (Downing) Keeton and William D. Keeton, Sr. After spending his earlier years in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Bill moved to Eau Claire with his parents and siblings, graduating from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1969.
Bill was a devoted husband to his wife, Susan (OBrien), proud father to sons William (Bill) Keeton, III and Adam Keeton, and immensely enjoyed his five grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time listening to music, coaching his sons in sports, fishing, hunting, reading on the banks of the Chippewa River and vacationing in the UP with his wife and dogs.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife Susan, sons Bill and Adam, his sister Kathi and his grandchildren, all of whom will deeply miss his sense of humor, wit, and conversation.
The family would like to thank the friends and family who traveled near and far to be with Bill in his final days, as well as the wonderful staff from the oncology department at Mayo, Mayo hospice, and Care Partners who all provided great comfort and care for Bill.
At his request, no funeral service will be held, although family and friends will be invited to attend a private celebration later this year.