William Knudtson

William C. Knudtson, 67, of rural Osseo, passed away Monday morning March 15, 2021.
William Charles Knudtson, son of Milford and Virginia (Homsley) Knudtson was born Feb. 23, 1954, in Mondovi, WI. He was raised in Gilmanton, where he graduated from Gilmanton High School in 1972. William was united in marriage to Judy Nelson on April 10, 1979, in Alma. Since 1980 the couple had lived in the Osseo area where they raised their 4 children.
Dealing with cars was not only his hobby but also his profession, as he worked in sales at Gunderson Chevrolet in Osseo and then as the sales manager for the company. Due to failing health he retired in 2012.
With Williams interest in cars he was also interested in car racing, especially the ice races in Tell, WI, as well as supporting his son and nephews in dirt track racing. In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting, especially raccoon hunting with his family. When his health issues slowed him down he still enjoyed going for drives, checking out his property and watching Gunsmoke, westerns and action movies on television with his diet coke in hand.
William was a strong willed man and his family and friends meant the world to him. He didnt always express his love through words but more likely through his actions. He helped others whenever he could and saw to it that his family was always protected and provided for.
William will be dearly missed by his wife Judy, the person he often said I dont know what I would do without her; his son Michael (Tammy) Knudtson of Osseo; 2 daughters, Nicole (Scott) Hagen of York, Lorraine (Michael) Hutson of Minneapolis; 6 grandchildren, Dacoda Knudtson, Willoh Crist, Trinity, Hailie and Mason Knudtson and Stone Hutson; great granddaughter Olyvia Shoemaker; 3 sisters, Anna Mae (Elmer) Rud of Osseo, Goldeen Knudtson of Eau Claire, Nancy Jardine of Mondovi; sister-in-law Mary Jane Knudtson of Osseo; mother-in-law Carol Nelson of Lockout, Robert (Wendy) Nelson, Linda (Kim) Newman all of Lookout, Donnie Nelson of Gilmanton, Joyce (Jeff) Reuter of Cadott, Loren (Roselyn) Nelson of Independence; several nieces and nephews.
The family take comfort in knowing that William is now reunited with his loved ones; parents, Milford and Virginia; daughter Tanya; grandsons Colin Knudtson and River Hutson; and brothers, Harold and James Knudtson.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 11AM to 12:30PM followed by a prayer service both being held at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the Knudtson family at P.O. Box 284, Osseo, WI 54758.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .