William Mueller
William “Bill” H. Mueller, 1942-2023
If wealth could be measured by love for the Lord and for family, Bill Mueller would have been a very wealthy man. Born in 1942 in Janesville, Minnesota, he made his most important investment when he met and married the love of his life, hometown beauty Audrey Wadd. After graduating from Mankato State and joining Phillips 66, he and Audrey were transferred from Minneapolis to Eau Claire in 1967, putting down roots in a community that immediately embraced them. Despite his Wisconsin address, Bill’s passion for Minnesota sports — in particular his beloved Vikings — never waned, much to the consternation of his friends.
In Eau Claire, Bill pursued various career paths that included leadership roles at Golden Rule Oil and Charter Bank. In 1982, Bill and Audrey, with no jewelry or retail experience, took a leap of faith and opened William’s Diamond Center in Eau Claire, followed by a second store in Mankato, Minn. Although the family no longer owns either store, both locations continue to display the name of their founder.
While Bill was known for integrity and dedication throughout his career, all paled in comparison with his devotion to his three daughters. He loved them with unparalleled ferocity, confident there was nothing his girls could not do or achieve. Most importantly, he and Audrey instilled their love for the Lord in each of them. His hope was to be together with his family in Eternity. That hope was intensified with the addition of his six beloved grandchildren. The personal role he played in the lives of each one of them is a testament to his deep love for family, and the faith he wanted to hand down through the generations.
Bill shared his faith in dutiful service at Peace Lutheran Church. His favorite role was facilitating a Friday morning bible study with a group of men he dearly loved, his “band of brothers.” He also served as a Stephen Minister, counseling people with wisdom, wit, and unwavering optimism. When he underwent cardiac bypass surgery earlier this month, he sought to know every nurse and doctor on a personal level, putting them instantly at ease by inviting them, with a gleam in his eye, to call him “Wild Bill.” His primary concern was how the surgery would impact his golf game. Although his physical heart finally gave out, his heart for family and countless friends and neighbors leaves a lasting legacy. No doubt he heard those coveted words upon reaching Heaven’s gates: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Bill is survived by his cherished wife of 56 years, Audrey; daughters Nancy Pias (Dan), Kristin Garncarz (Scott), and Julie Prasher (Mike); grandchildren Zachary (Allison), Julia, Jake, Allison, Sam, and Katie; and sister Connie Cummins (Gary).
A memorial service for Bill will take place at 11 am on Friday May 19, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Friday morning from 9 am until the time of service. Private family committal service will take place at a later date in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bill’s name to Peace Lutheran Church. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.