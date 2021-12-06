Dr. William Norris, 101, of Altoona, WI died on Thursday, December 2, 2021 after a brief illness. Bill was born on a farm in Coshocton County, Ohio in 1920, the son of Samuel and Georgia Norris. His enjoyment as a child working with farm animals, especially work horses, led him to The Ohio State University where he graduated in 1942 with a degree in Veterinary Medicine. Following graduation, he moved to Chippewa Falls, WI and was employed as an artificial insemination technician for 3 years.
Bill married Pearl Moberg at Ladysmith, WI in 1944. With her assistance as office manager, he opened a veterinary practice at Manitowoc, WI in 1945. They relocated to nearby Valders a few years later, where he continued to practice until retiring in 1986. Although many of his meals and nights were broken up by a client’s call for help to treat a critically sick cow, he enjoyed doing what he could to help animals. Even recently he would often tell detailed stories of his work and clients, many of whom remained lifelong friends. In 1993 Pearl and Bill moved to the Eau Claire area where they enjoyed retirement near their sons and Pearl’s two sisters.
Dr. Norris was active in various professional organizations, serving as president of the Northeastern WI Veterinary Medical Association and as a member of the board of directors of the WI Veterinary Medical Association. He was also active in church, school and service clubs including serving as president of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Valders, treasurer of the Valders School Board and president of the Valders Lions Club, where he was a member for 43 years.
Bill enjoyed travel, including spending several winters in Arizona with Pearl. Following her death he found another partner for life’s journey in Agnes Smieja-Larson. She helped keep him amazingly active and independent for as long as possible. He and Agnes also spent some winters together in Arizona, and they never tired of taking rides in the local countryside to see what was happening. Bill was an avid card player who freely shared his enthusiasm and suggestions on the right way to play with friends and family. He also enjoyed an occasional cigar, a drink of Southern Comfort and sleeping with the window open.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife Pearl in 2003. Others preceding him include his parents, sister Kathryn Bachman, and brothers Carl, John, Robert and Francis Norris. He is survived by Agnes Smieja-Larson and two sons, Dale (Connie) Norris of La Crosse, and Wayne (Karen) Norris of Augusta, WI. Other survivors include granddaughters Gillian (Kyle) Twite of rural La Crosse and Amber Norris (husband Eric Bishofsky) of La Crosse, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A private ceremony for the immediate families will take place later this month.
To honor Bill’s memory, feel free to follow his example by choosing from the following: donate to your favorite charity; plant a tree; be kind and respectful to others.