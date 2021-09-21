William Marshall Phillips, age 93, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on September 14, 2021, peacefully at home with his faithful companion, Gunner the Wonder Dog by his side.
Bill was born on August 14, 1928, to Dorothy (Devine-Smith) and Orville Phillips. After an auto accident, Bill retired from Uniroyal, after working there for several years. Bill always had a love for hunting and never missed an opener of deer hunting. He enjoyed many trips to South Dakota pheasant hunting with his bird dogs, family, and friends. He especially enjoyed time spent with family and never missed the opportunity to share some good stories. Bill married Grace Mae Ingle on June 14, 1952. They were married 64 years and had four children.
Bill is survived by his four children, Mike (Ruth) Phillips of Tennessee, Chris (Patsy) Phillips of Eau Claire, Brian Phillips of Chippewa Falls, and Nancy (Tony) Curtis of Eau Claire; eight grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Phillips, Joseph (Erica) Phillips, Jessica (Cole) Planert, Joshua Curtis, Kayla Curtis, Tyler Curtis, Jeb (Mandy) Rollins, and Jasmine Washburn; along with 13 great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Grace; sister, Jackie Schmidt; and his parents.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 24, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Friday. Burial will follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
