There is joy at the rainbow bridge! William P. Rogers, “Doc”, DVM, passed away peacefully in his home on March 20, 2022 surrounded by his beloved wife, son, grandson and pets, at age 91. This was made possible by the endless compassion of his Heartland Hospice team.
Doc was born on August 14, 1930 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to parents, Howard E. and Helen E. (Cleland) Rogers, deceased. His older brother, Thomas Rogers is also deceased. Doc leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Linda Marie (Gordon); and five children: Deb Petruzzi (Gery), Sue Kopca (Steve), R. James Rogers, William J. Rogers (Kirstin), Marc Rogers (Missi). He was well loved by his nine grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and four brothers-in-law. Doc was previously married to Nancy James.
Doc Rogers graduated with honors from Chippewa Falls High School. He then studied for two years at Carrol College in Waukesha, Wisconsin and joined the fraternity of Sigma Phi Epsilon. Answering his country’s call to fight in the Korean War, he enlisted in the US Navy in 1953 and served on the USS Alford A. Cuttingham for which he was awarded the Korean, China, National Defense, and United Nation Service Medals, along with a Korean Presidential Unit Citation. He achieved the rank of Ensign First Class. Upon his return, he followed his lifelong goal to become a veterinarian, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1959 from the University of Minnesota’s School of Veterinary Medicine.
Doc’s love of animals was central to his life. He practiced veterinary medicine in the Eau Claire region for over 50 years and was the founder of the Eau Claire Animal Hospital. Doc was a mentor to many young veterinarians. Additionally, he served animals and the community as co-founder and first president of the Eau Claire Area Humane Association; co-founder and first president of the Indianhead Kennel Club; and co-founder of the Eau Claire County Rabies Clinic. Furthermore, Doc was the champion of the dairy farmer and developed the Herd Health Plan, which aided in the unification of the surrounding farmers.
Doc Rogers was a quiet man except when talking of his favorite subjects of hunting and fishing. His passion extended to his personal time as he loved hunting moose, elk and deer; fishing in remote locations, and expeditions in Alaska, Canada, Northwest territories; creating his bush camps in Ontario serviced only by fly planes, and times spent with good friends. His philanthropy extended to charitable giving to the Rocky Mountain Elk, Turkey Federation and Whitetails Unlimited and several other humane charities.
Will enjoyed the arts. He took pride in his complete collection of old Masters and lesser Masters’ prints. He appreciated all music and even played the banjo! Too, he was a life-member of the Fraternal Masonic Order. Doc was also instrumental in the founding of the Unity Church in Eau Claire.
Doc Rogers was a hardworking man who was proud of what he accomplished. He was proud to wear coveralls and loved the farms and farmers with whom he worked. He thrived on helping people and animals and was proud to make the world a better place for both. But, most of all, he loved his family and was proud of all of them. Doc will be received by a chorus of welcoming at the rainbow bridge, to include his special girls: Peggy Sue, Hooter, Shady Lady and Holly Hunter among them. His life touched, and continues to be important to so many!
We wish to express our appreciation to the many friends, family and volunteers who made his home stay possible. Without their contributions of endless hours, Will would not have been able to fulfill his desire to die in his home.
Visitation will be on Saturday, May 14th from 12:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 421 S. Farwell St, Eau Claire. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 p.m., and then a 2:30 p.m. Military Honors Guard service at Oak Grove Cemetery, 2857-3477 S. Hastings Way, Eau Claire. We thank the Legion #53 and VFW 1232 for this special time. We also extend appreciation to our friend, Ann Hoeppner for her music contribution. A luncheon will be held at the VFW Post, 10405-1419 Lynn Avenue, Altoona, Wisconsin to share memories and continue in Will’s tradition of fine storytelling. All are welcome. Donations and memorials can be directed to the charity of your choice, or Bob’s House for Dogs expansion program in memory of his lap friend, “Q”, who brought humor and broke the tedium of his final months.