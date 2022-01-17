William “Bill” Sather passed away on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at the age of 89. He died peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Chippewa Falls WI.
Bill was born in Eau Claire WI on August 22, 1932, to Luther and Gladys Sather, the oldest of three children. Upon graduation from high school, he attended UW-Platteville and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. While stationed in the Philippines, he received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Philippines.
At the end of the war, Bill returned home to Eau Claire and married the love of his life; Anne (Quella) in 1958. Bill was a civil engineer and Anne was a schoolteacher. Together they raised their family on St. Paul’s Eastside and spent wonderful summers on Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls, where they later retired.
Bill cherished his friends and family. Whether on a boat, the backyard or a bar stool he lived to be in the center of fun. But one thing that made him truly unique was his penchant for “lists.” He made lists of and for everything. So, with respect to Dad, one last list of things he loved: parades, Olsen’s ice cream, vets, reunions, projects, toy soldiers, Norske Torske, uff-da, John Phillip Sousa, his fireplace, the Elks, a kanooper (stiff drink), his grand kids, golf (no one could bring more excitement to a two-foot putt), a “gimme”, the newspaper… and watching other people work. He would often say; “I love work, I could watch it all day!"
Bill is survived by his three children - Jane (Al) Mazorol, Willie (Diane) Sather and Sheldon (Anne) Sather; and grandchildren - Allen (Gina) Mazorol, Annie Mazorol, Billy (Emily) Sather, Laura (Brad) Gunderson, Hannah Sather, Jackson Sather, Lilianne Sather, Larson Sather, Katie Nickels and great-grandsons Benjamin Mazorol, Earl Mazorol V and Mason Axel Gunderson.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be planned for late spring or early summer with announcements to follow. So as Dad would say: “Stand by to standby.”
Should friends and family desire, contributions can be sent in Bill’s name to First Congregational United Church of Christ, 310 Broadway Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703, or the Chippewa Area History Center, 12 Bridgewater Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.