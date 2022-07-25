William E. “Pete” Schemenauer, of Cadott, town of Arthur, passed away at the age at 93.

He was born on November 9, 1928, to Eleanor (Bleskachek) and William J. Schemenauer in Chippewa Falls, WI. He graduated from McDonell High School in 1946. Pete joined the Knights of Columbus in May of 1948. He also joined the Army National Guard in May of 1948 and served an as Infantryman for 21 years before retiring at the rank of Captain.

