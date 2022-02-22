William (Bill) A Schramm passed away peacefully on Thursday evening February 10th, 2022. He was born on April 14, 1929. He would have celebrated his 93rd birthday in April. He was the second child of Lottie and Arthur Schramm, living on a farm near Wheeler, WI with his older sister Ethel.
Bill spent a majority of his childhood doing farm chores with his dad on the farm. His father allowed him to play basketball in his senior year at Menomonie High School. He had a deep passion for the sport and often told stories about his most memorable game. He was most proud of the game in which his Menomonie Indians beat the Memorial Old Abes on their home court! You could actually hear his enthusiasm build as he told that story over the years. After high school, he enlisted in the Army in which he was a Military Police for about a year until he was called home upon when his father died in a farming accident. He came home from the army to help his mother through this difficult time. He re-enlisted and was stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico where he was in the special weapons department.
After leaving the Army he came home and shortly after met the love of his life, Kathleen Reetz. They fell in love and married on Dec 16, 1955. Bill and Kathleen had 2 children Lori and David. Bill and Kathleen had a love like no other! They would have been married 66 years in December 2021. Bill and Kathleen lived in Eau Claire all of their married life and up until 2009 when they sold their house and moved into Eastridge Apartments. They met so many wonderful people during their time at Eastridge and Bill spoke of his friends from Eastridge quite often. Bill and Kathleen were longtime members of St Matthew Lutheran Church and had a great love and faith in their Lord.
Bill worked at Graphic Printing for many years. After retiring he worked many different jobs throughout the following years such as custodian at St Matthew Church, custodian for the EC school district, Eau Claire Leader Telegram and drove cars for Markquart Motors and Keys Chevrolet. Over the years Bill enjoyed playing church league softball and dartball, playing golf, biking and camping with friends. He also enjoyed deer hunting with buddies and watching his favorite teams; The Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. Supporting and cheering for his kids, grandkids and great grandkids on their teams was another of his favorite things to do. He was very sports minded and loved keeping up with it all!
Bill had some very close friendships through the years. He wanted to make sure they knew just how special they were to him. Roger and Pat Lane were friends he enjoyed going on biking trips with and sharing wedding anniversary dinners with. Bob and Jan Lange enjoyed playing cards in a card club, making popcorn balls, and proggresive dinners were highlights. During their friendship they went on many camping and fishing trips and took a special trip out to Washington to visit Suede and Donna. His long time close friend and co-worker at Graphic Printing Lyle Bergerson and his wife Darlene went on many trips, golfing and fun casino adventures. Bill was very saddened by the death of his friend Lyle. One of the things he looked forward to every year was his trip to Gordon, WI for deer hunting camp. Bill had many hunting adventures and fun stories to share with his hunting buddy Gerald Retz. He always spoke highly of Gerald and always enjoyed reminiscing. Bill always spoke so fondly of all his friends and family.
Bill is survived by his daughter Lori (Rick) Zachau, and his son David (Lampoone) Schramm, his grandchildren: Jennifer (Steve) Nitz, Aaron (Marcie) Zachau, Carly (Eli) Schramm and Brandon (Ashley) Schramm. Great Grandchildren: Kaelyn and Gabriel Nitz, Gage Shock, Brynlee Zachau and Hannah Schramm. Also sister/brother-in-laws, Lynn and Vern Miller and Josie and Curt Klefstad. Bill leaves behind many many friends old and new.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife Kathleen, his parents, Lottie and Aurthur Schramm, in-laws, La Von and Alfred Reetz, his sister, Ethel and brother in-law, Harvey McClure, a special niece, Judy Sprino and a special friend, Jeanette Zachau.
Bill spent his last year living at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire and was under the care of so many caring people. His St. Joseph’s Hospice Care Group was phenomenal to say the least. Bill adored all of them and looked forward to seeing them through his journey at Care Partners. A huge thank you for all of the special care Bill and Kathleen were given upon residing there! Also a big thank you for making this journey so easy for the family. Many great friendships were made along the way.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1915 Hogeboom Ave, Eau Claire with visitation starting at 10 am until the time of service. Lunch will follow the service.
The family requests 4 Seasons Florists for any memorial flowers.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.