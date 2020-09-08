A devastating blow came to our world with the passing of William Albert Sherman II, December 7, 1959 to September 5, 2020.
Bill believed in reincarnation and we know he will return with the same energy and humor. Bill was loved by most and cherished by many.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish. He thoroughly enjoyed his years playing and coaching softball, basketball, pool, darts, and bowling. He especially liked refereeing pee-wee basketball. He was so good with children, being able to recall the child in himself.
Bill absolutely loved to drive and was Tinas James as he called himself. Many passengers enjoyed his quick wit and humor while oftentimes not knowing the destination. Spontaneity was his special gift.
Bill had many professions being an electrician, referee, umpire, coach, teacher, maintenance worker, adult babysitter, and slow dancer. He shone brightly with his humor, booming voice, and quick thinking. He could defuse any negative situation and always kept life upbeat. His enormous personality was enjoyed by many more during his 18 years owning My Place Bar. His outgoing spirit spread to everyone, whether he was at the bar, at stores, in the woods, at the docks or at McDonalds, which was his favorite place to tell silly jokes since he said he had a captive audience.
Bill loved to travel and was especially grateful for his Italy trip in 2000 with his friend, Bob Hickey.
He had hoped to spend the rest of his winters in Florida, after we were fortunate to enjoy this past winter there in Carrabelle. Thank you, Teresa and Dan, for having us. Flagler Beach was our favorite destination and we had hoped to move there.
Bill had many he called family, you know who you are, and countless friends and loved ones.
Bill is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tina Schuh, who he affectionately called, slave girl with attitude; his furry princess, Lucky Camper of 14 years whose name he chose and who he spoiled ferociously. He said, Camper has my appetite and your attitude; his adoptive Mommy Dearest, Rita Clark who he thought the world of and would do anything for including letting her take pictures of him. She will miss her dog immensely; special nephew, Chris Jahnke, who he took under his care and taught many things as Chris taught him too and he so wanted to do more; his very loved siblings, Debbie, Sue, Mary, Bruce and David; his children, Amanda, Amy Jo, Jaime and their children with whom he enjoyed eating with at Old Country Buffet; many special friends, especially Mary Hall, who has more memories than all.
Hes off to meet back up with Sean, Rou, Phil, Charlie, his dad, Richard Sherman, Aunt Nancy, Uncle Rich and so many more along with his furbutts, Tasha, Jade and Daisy who he missed so much.
Bill spoke of Bash and Crash, Rock Fest, fishing so much more. Terry Doan who he fished and hunted with for many years. Along with Al and Mike Lipore, Jerry Lund, Donny Taddey and Dan Larson. He says to keep fishing for me, youll never outfish me.
Bill out-niced everyone and left us with beautiful memories and many lessons learned. He saw through all the noise.
Ive began to miss you before you were gone (brain cancer) yet I held to your wishes the best I was able. Camper and I knew and stayed tight by your side because you were our protector. Now we were yours.
My love: Carry on my wayward son (your favorite song) for now youre a Spirit in the Sky once more.
Thank you for giving us Something to Believe in and Kokomo awaits us once more. Play Ball My Beloved Bear.
Bill passed in his bed just as he wanted. He requested cremation with no services. He said people would do their own things to honor him and wanted to be remembered as WAS II not as WAS now.
