William (Bill) Eric Speckhart formerly from Altoona, recently from Fall Creek, passed away in his sleep on February 11th 2023.
He was born to Lloyd and Marvel Speckhart on November 23rd 1948 in Sioux City, Iowa.
He was drafted to the USAF on July 25, 1968 and served two tours in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged with the rank of Sgt. on June 24, 1972, he was married to Judith Koehler from May 12, 1973, until May 14, 1990.
He attended WITC where he obtained a degree in auto mechanics. He had a 40+ year career fixing heavy equipment for several local companies.
He enjoyed numerous years of camping, boating, and fishing in Chetek, WI. He also enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada with his son. He was an avid gun collector who never passed up a good deal.
Although, he was a man of few words he will be missed.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Marvel Speckhart, and sister Marilyn. He is survived by his son Eric Speckhart (Kim) along with their children; Brandon Kruger (Linnea Grenquist), Sarah VanKirk (Holden Betts) and their son Silas Betts, Benjamin VanKirk, his daughter Dawn Anderson and her twins, Tesla and Kira, his brother, Roger (Holly) of Florida; and sister Carol of Iowa; and his special friend Kathy Wibel.
A private family service will be held where he will be laid to rest at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery this summer. A celebration of life will be held in early summer. At our father’s request there will not be a formal service.