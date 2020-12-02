William Henry Tumm, 96, passed away peacefully Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Silverleaf Assisted Living in Augusta, with his wife Beatrice of 70 years by his side, after a brief illness with cancer and several years with dementia. Bill was born March 1st, 1924 to Henry and Amelia (Pape) Tumm in the town of Ludington, WI-where he grew up on a farm. Bill attended the one room Pine View School in Ludington until the 8th grade, attended Fall Creek High School for three years, and one year at UW Madison in the Farm Short course program. First and foremost Bill loved being a farmer, but along with that he also worked for several companies; Weber Lumbar, Eau Claire Paper Mill and John Deere in Waterloo, IA as a machinist before returning home to find employment as a pressman at Shedd Brown, where he remained for 24 years. He worked an additional 5 years for Brown & Bigalow in St. Paul, MN before retiring in 1994.
Bill married Beatrice Knudtson (“The War Department” as he so lovingly called her), the love of his life, on August 5th, 1950 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. They lived with Bills parents on the family farm until 1958 when they purchased the Otoo Steinke farm located on Cty Rd NN, where they raised 4 children and remained until 1978, at which time they moved back to the home farm. This was very special to Bill as the farm has been in the family for 100+ years. In 1984 Bill and Bea left the farm in the care of the next Tumm generation and moved to the Village of Fall Creek.
He was a lifelong member of St. Jame Trinity Lutheran Church, Fall Creek, serving on the church council and property committee. Although he was retired, he continued to serve his church as the custodian for several years. Besides being involved at church, Bill worked as a custodian and bus driver for the Fall Creek School district. Years earlier he was a 4-H leader for 15 years. Bill was an avid outdoorsman: anything and everything but his favorites were; trapping, deer hunting, trout fishing and maintaining 3 gardens until in his early 90’s. He enjoyed dartball at church, horseshoe, playing cards with family, friends and neighbors. He cheered for the Crickets, North Huskies, Brewers, Packers, Badgers and Bucks. His favorite athletes were his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Near or far he was there to cheer them on, not only in sports but in life’s little lessons. People-Bill loved people, from a friendly wave to everyone he met driving down the road, giving away produce from his gardens, pulling pranks and sharing stories. He taught us all what it means to enjoy life, to be kind, forgiving and have faith in God above. We will miss his smile, funny sayings and stories, we will be forever grateful for his life. “Keep er between the ditches”.
William is survived by his wife Beatrice; son James Tumm (Mary) of Augusta; daughter: June Menard (Ronald) of Eau Claire, Jan Grohn (Warren) Fall Creek, and Jolene Kurth of Fall Creek; grandchildren: Joshua Tumm (Deirdre) Chippewa Falls, Rebecca Tumm of Minneapolis, MN, Jacob Tumm (Megan) of Fall Creek, Lindsay Menard, Madison, Anthony Menard (Claire) of Eau Claire, Benjamin Grohn (Clara) of Fall Creek, Rachel Grohn of Fall Creek, Nicholas Kurth (Ashley) of Fall Creek and Alyson Kurth of Fall Creek; great grandchildren: Kennedy, Koen and Kiefer Tumm, Emelia and Zoey Tumm, and Ava & Ivy Kurth; sisters: Shirley Jungerberg of Fall Creek, Lois Geske Linse of Fall Creek; brother Ronald (Mary) Tumm of Fall Creek; brother in laws: Rolland Lee of Black River Falls, Edward Knudtson, Arthur Knudtson (Florence) both of Eau Claire, Leonard Tumm of Clear Lake, Alvin Cheever of Racine; sister in law: Ione Anderson (John Thesenvitz) of St. Paul, MN; close family friends: Janet Preston of Eau Claire, TImothy Kurth of Osseo; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ameila Tumm; sisters: Betty Hass, Amanda Lee; brother: Frederick Tumm; brother in laws: Melvine Geske, Howard Jungerberg, Fritz Linse, Arnold Hass, Herman Radle; sister inlaws: Virginia Tumm, Edna Cheever, Lois Knudtson, Darlene Knudtson Phyllis Radle; nephews: Jerry Knudtson, Gordy Radle, Dennis Tumm, and David Tumm.
A private service will be held Saturday, December 5th at 11am at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel with a live streaming available to the public at https://www.facebook.com/StokesProckMundtFuneralChapel with a burial to follow at the Trinity Cemetery of Fall Creek. Anyone wishing to join the family at the cemetery is welcome. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A shindig for family and friends is being planned for August 2021 in celebration of Bea and Bill’s life.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made either to St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek or the Salvation Army. Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences can be made online at www.cremationsociety-wi.com .