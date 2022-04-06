William Henry Valleau Jr., age 85, of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Eau Claire. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, to William Henry Valleau Sr. and Mildred Pleau.
When he was a young man, he enjoyed working on cars and would race them for pink slips. After graduating high school, Bill moved to Chicago, Ill., and worked at the John Hancock building as the head elevator mechanic. He married Ruth Ann Kraus on January 14, 1956. Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorable discharged. After retirement, Bill moved to Eau Claire to be closer to family.
His children meant everything to him. He would do anything for them.
Bill is survived by his sons, William Kurt and David Jay; daughter, Suzanne Gaye (Richard) Schiel; grandchildren, Melissa, William, Brittany, Joseph (Brooke), Kelsey and Keira; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Wesson; brothers, Joseph and Charles; sisters, Sandy (John) Puchalla and Cookie Pearce; brothers-in-law, Ronald Kraus, Thomas (Ursula) Gruenewald and James (Janine) Gruenewald; and sister-in-law, Karen (Richard) Imendorf. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Ruth Ann, on April 18, 2013; parents; son, Larry Alan; and a special nephew, Michael Daly.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Memory Court and St. Croix Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with burial at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin, WI.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Valleau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.