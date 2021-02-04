William E. Walker, “Bill” 96, of Augusta, died, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Dove Healthcare Center-Osseo.
William Edwin Walker, son of Glenn and Ella (Keckler) Walker was born Dec. 24, 1924, in Oregon, Il. He moved with his family to rural Fall Creek in 1936 and it was there he married Lois Woodford on March 17, 1948. The couple made their home in the Fall Creek and Augusta area.
Bill had farmed before taking employment with Packerland Packing Company in Chippewa Falls and worked there until it closed. After he retired he spent countless hours picking up aluminum cans wherever he came across them.
Bill will be dearly missed by his 3 sons, Rodney Walker of Augusta, Brian Walker of Stanley, Kevin Walker (Jo) of Holcombe; 3 daughters, Patricia Veverka of Morris, IL, Virginia and Gregg Sales of Hixton, Debbie and John Kenealy of Cadott; daughter-in-law, Melanie Walker of New York; 20 grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Donna) Walker of Michigan; 3 sisters, Evelyn Plock of Barron, Phyllis Lane of Florida, Eileen “Tootie” Williams of Moline IL; sister-in-law, Delores Woodford of Augusta.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Lois on Oct. 1, 2018; children, Duane and Linda Heath; and siblings, Hattie Theerman, Ione Walker, Mary Hutchison, Bob, Vernon, Delbert, Glenn Jr., Danial, Irvin, and Clark Walker.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Burial will be at a later date in Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .