William "Bill" M. Weisenbeck, age 72, of Nelson died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his home in Nelson with his family by his side.

Bill was born on August 8, 1950, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha, MN. He was the son of William E. and Margaret (Weiss) Weisenbeck. Bill grew up on the family farm in Urne and graduated from Durand High School. Bill farmed with his family all of his life. He especially enjoyed farming with his three sons. Bill married Linda Sabelko on August 25, 1973, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima. After marriage, they continued farming and raised their family.

