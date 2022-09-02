William "Bill" M. Weisenbeck, age 72, of Nelson died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his home in Nelson with his family by his side.
Bill was born on August 8, 1950, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha, MN. He was the son of William E. and Margaret (Weiss) Weisenbeck. Bill grew up on the family farm in Urne and graduated from Durand High School. Bill farmed with his family all of his life. He especially enjoyed farming with his three sons. Bill married Linda Sabelko on August 25, 1973, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima. After marriage, they continued farming and raised their family.
Bill enjoyed going for rides in his Corvettes over the years. He also liked to collect toy farm equipment and do odd jobs with all of his utility tractors. Together Bill and Linda enjoyed traveling the country with friends. Bill loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, with whom he shared a special bond with.
Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda; four children, Jason, Paul (Jodi), William J. “Billy” (Bridget), all of Durand, and Tessa (Eric) Unser of Mondovi; ten grandchildren, Owen, Cole, Karlie, Bailey, Hallie, Billy, Reece, Grant, Beck and Eva; family member, Paula Weisenbeck of Durand; siblings, Mary Helmueller of Wabasha, MN, Sharon (Pete) Mallin of Kentucky, Monica (Doug) Stuart of Oklahoma and Michael (Kathy) of Chippewa Falls; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Ed Helmueller.
Memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Memorials are preferred in Bill’s name to St. Mary’s Assumption School or St. Jude’s Hospital.
