It’s with a great sadness the passing of William T. Welsh (Bill). He passed away unexpectedly in the early morning up north doing what he loved, hunting.
Bill was born March 8, 1954, to Jean (Nelson) and Thomas Welsh. He graduated from North High School in 1972. He married Kathy Storberg in 1972 and they had 4 children. Timothy (Krista), Nicholas (Amy), Jennifer and Rebecca. They later divorced. He married Kathy Sewilo in 1991. They just celebrated their 30th anniversary.
He worked at Midwest Manufacturing for 36 years, retiring in 2014. He loved hunting, fishing, the Badgers and Packers. He liked to have a cold beer every now and then.
He leaves behind his children, brother Patrick (Linda), sister Theresa Lessard, grandchildren Samantha Welsh Devin and Allie McCann. Livia Welsh Andrew and Landon Heath, great grandson Barron Smith, his best friends Bill Miller, Fritz Caulkins and Dawber Mattson, plus nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Jean Welsh, mother and father-in-law Jim and Norma Kline and his brother Joe.
A celebration of life will be held at later date. Please direct memorials to the family.
Rest in peace, it was a good run.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.