William Arthur Wendt, 80, a retired U.S. Navy Commander and retired ELCA Lutheran Pastor, passed away January 11th at home in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Born in Luverne, Minnesota to William E. Wendt and Dolores M. Johnson. “Bill” attended the University of Minnesota and transferred to South Dakota State University before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1962. Following basic training, and service in Iceland, he was selected for the Naval Cadet program for Aviation. He graduated with a degree in Language Arts in 1971 from the University of West Florida. He met Marilyn Ann Swan, RN, while stationed in San Diego; they were married in 1967.

Recommended for you