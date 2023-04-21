William Wikrent
William “Bill” Wikrent passed away on April 10, 2023, age 67, after a valiant battle with multiple illnesses. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by the loving care of Hospice and family.
Bill was born on March 4, 1956, in Winter, Wisconsin and raised on a dairy farm. He received his early education there, and his love of photography was ignited when a neighbor showed him his camera. Bill bought his first camera from a local dime store. It cost a little over a dollar, but it worked, and his passion was sparked. He went to UW-Stout for his undergraduate and graduate degrees, a BS degree in Industrial Technology and a master’s degree in Media Technology. Soon after completing his graduate studies, he began working for ITS Instructional Technology Services. For 27 years, he loved being a media specialist and photographer at the university. He and his co-workers provided faculty, staff and students with outstanding technology and media expertise along with photographing the people and activities that comprised UW-Stout’s rich history. One of Bill’s many superpowers was his ability to get faculty members to smile even when they were reluctant to have their departmental photos taken. This seemingly shy, introverted man, when holding a camera, morphed into a goofball and could get just about anyone to grin for the camera. Bill was known for his patience, teaching skills, technology expertise, and most of all, his kindness. He was truly the salt of the earth, and he graced so many by giving them skills and kindling interests that they have used throughout their lives.
In addition to photography, Bill always had a strong connection to nature, particularly trees. He literally planted hundreds of trees throughout Wisconsin. Many friends have been the recipient of his maple, birch, and tamarack trees. He was also fascinated by the night sky with its stars and planets. Many a night, he went out to observe Jupiter and Venus as well as to occasionally catch the International Space Station fly overhead. He shared his enthusiasm with friends, and on many occasions, folks joined him in watching the night sky.
As a media expert, Bill and his co-workers brought the latest technologies to campus, including teaching faculty to professionally use PowerPoint when it was new. Unexpectedly, one of those faculty members in need of training was Renee Howarton. They had both been at UW-Stout for over 20 years before their paths crossed. They married on August 4, 2007, and made a vow that despite his illness, they would create a quality of life rich in friendship, family involvement, adventure, and love. Part of the adventure included becoming an instant grandpa to Renee’s four step-grandchildren. An experience he truly loved and enjoyed!
Bill and Renee actively participated in a local Interfaith group led by Reverend Dr. Bob Salt. They truly valued the group’s inclusive nature and its acceptance of all faiths and spiritual beliefs. Bill loved hearing about different cultures and religions, developing close friendships, and feasting on the group’s delicious potluck meals.
Bill is survived by his wife, Renee of Menomonie, and his sister, Sue Cox, and her children, Jessie Baltazar, and her children (Jordan, Giovani, Mauricio, and Emilio) and Jeff and Chris (Lavine) and their children (Nicholas and Sophia). He’s also survived by his brother, Joseph Wikrent, and his wife, Shirley (Racette) and their children (Pollyanna Wikrent and her husband, Jim Ruiz and their daughter, Jordan), as well as Brian and his wife, Emma, and their children (Whitney and Lucille). Additional surviving members include Renee’s family, her stepson, Evan Lynch, and his wife, Stephanie (King), and their children (Christian, Alyxandrya, Grayson and Liam) as well as her sister, Roxanne Parker and her son, Richard. Bill is also survived by many loving and caring friends and former colleagues.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Viva Wikrent.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 29th at the UCC First Congregational Church at 420 Wilson Avenue. Visitation is from 2:00 to 3:00 pm and the service at 3:00 p.m., refreshments will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Arbor Day Foundation which plants trees for the purpose of healing the planet or to the Stout Foundation to help support the future education of students.
