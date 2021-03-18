William Wolf

William T. “Bill” Wolf, 85, of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire.
Bill was born on November 1, 1935, in Eau Claire, to William E. and Eulialia M. (Connelly) Wolf. He graduated from Regis High School with the Class of 1953. Bill honorably served his country in the US Army. On July 22, 1961, Bill married the love of his life, Betty Schulner at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He owned and operated Bill Wolf Mason Contractor and in later years he was a building inspector for the Town of Seymour and other townships. He enjoyed many fishing adventures, annual deer camp in the Loretta-Draper area, numerous hunting trips out West, lake front vacations up north with his wife, family and friends. Bill loved his casino trips with his wife and following the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend to everybody he ran into.
Bill is survived by his wife of almost 60 years Betty; son, Mike (Vicki) Wolf; daughter, Rhonda (Steve) Jahn; grandchildren, Mitch, Michaelene (Austin) and Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Emmy; sister, Mary Kathryn Grant; his furry companion, Winnie; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Janice Black, Eleanor Bronk and Margaret Johnson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St. in Eau Claire with Father James R. Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the Mass on Friday at the church. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery with military honors conducted by Post 53 and 7232. Masks and social distancing will be required at all times.
