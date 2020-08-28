William M. Zinsli Jr., age 84, of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
He was born on July 2, 1936 in Cornell, WI to William Sr. and Lillian (Falbe) Zinsli.
Bill was raised in Cornell, graduated from Cornell High School and then attended Vocational School in Wausau. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960.
On Aug. 19, 1961, Bill married JulieAnn Hennes at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marshfield, WI.
He worked as a draftsman in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield and Menomonie and also worked for U.W. Stout as a BMH for 18 years.
Bill was a member of St. Josephs Catholic Church in Menomonie and was avidly involved in the Boy Scouts of America. He also enjoyed woodworking, painting and reading.
Bill is survived by his wife JulieAnn; four children, Kathleen Montgomery, Ann (David) Cole, Thomas Zinsli and Steven (Cheyleen) Zinsli; two grandchildren, Maggie Cole and Dalton Montgomery; one great-granddaughter Dacklynn Montgomery. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Irene Albrecht and Carolyn Sammon; and one brother Richard Zinsli.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 (noon) on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Menomonie, WI with Father John Mano officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. There will be visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the service at noon. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
