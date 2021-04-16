Willis (Bill or “Billy the Kid”) S. Olson, 91, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI.
Willis was born January 3, 1930 to George and Helen (Stewart) Olson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He attended Eau Claire schools through elementary to High school, graduating in 1948. Afterwards he completed accounting classes in Minneapolis while working. Bill married Ardella Harstad in July of 1950 and they had two daughters, Nancy and Kathy. He graduated from the University of Denver Colorado on a ski jumping scholarship.
As a child he started ski jumping at recess, becoming part of the Eau Claire regular ski jumpers. In 1952 “Billy the Kid” was on the US Olympic Team in Cortina, Italy and in 1956 in Oslo, Norway.
He worked at the Wood Motor Company, then Bertelsons. Bill also was an Eau Claire County Clerk, City Finance Director of Eau Claire, City Finance Director of Medford, Oregon, Controller of Luther Hospital and City Finance Director of Banning, California where he retired.
He was also married to Shirley Jenson, from Eau Claire. Outliving both his wives, he married Roberta (Maxwell) Olson, who is now widowed.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Nancy Hanson, son-in-law, Ray, and their daughter and his three great grandsons. His daughter, Kathy Strauch and her children, Derek and Erin, his wife, Roberta, brothers; Don, Mike and Dick, stepson, Mark Jenson, and wife Dawn. Bill was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by brothers George and Bob and his sister Joyce.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.