Willis E. Sarauer, 96, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Saturday evening, January 28, 2023, at Mayo Health System Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

“Willie” was born March 14, 1926 in Bloomer to Andrew and Dorothy (Dora) Sarauer and the family later moved to Chippewa Falls. He married Margery Swan on September 11, 1945 and his career was with NSP as a meter reader in Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Thorp.

