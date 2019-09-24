Wilma Mae Knutson, age 66, of Eleva, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She will be deeply missed.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Mirinda (Rod Bolstad) Shultz; granddaughter, Olivia Bolstad; two sisters, Debra Brian and Rose Alan Fullmer; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Knutson; parents, Edward and Francis (Howard) Verity; brother, Michael Verity; two infant brothers, Jody and Joel; and brother-in-law, Dean Brian.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva with Pastor Bob Castro officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until the time of the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.