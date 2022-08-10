Wilma Almeda Leslie passed in peace in Woodville, WI on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the age of 87.
Wilma was born on her parent’s farm in Peru Township. She was often self-employed and taking care of others. She enjoyed traveling, garage sales, playing bingo, and collecting things.
She is survived by her children Delrita (Richard) Bignell of Pepin, WI, Daniel (Katherine) McRoberts of Stevens Point, WI, Tom (Jean) McRoberts of Wheat Ridge, CO, and Jeremy Christiansen of Baldwin, WI. She is further survived by 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Archibald and Ida; children, Dean McRoberts (infancy), Dale McRoberts, Diane McRoberts and Doug McRoberts; brother, Don Keck; sister, Ruth Reinhardt; brother-in-law, Dale Reinhart; sister-in-law, Doris Keck; and her husband, Merle Leslie.
She will be missed by special friends Dan and Nancy Newman and the Leslie family.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with celebrant Teresa Pejsa officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A funeral lunch will be served after the service. Burial will take place in Peru Cemetery in the town of Peru, Dunn County, Wisconsin.