Wilma Almeda Leslie passed in peace in Woodville, WI on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the age of 87.

Wilma was born on her parent’s farm in Peru Township. She was often self-employed and taking care of others. She enjoyed traveling, garage sales, playing bingo, and collecting things.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Leslie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you