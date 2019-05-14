Wilma D. Nygaard, age 92, of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
She was born August 28, 1926, in the Town of Hay River, Dunn Co. WI to Robert and Mattie (Goodell) Andrews.
On July 29, 1944, Wilma married Delbert Nygaard at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie. After their marriage, Wilma enjoyed being a homemaker and loved planting flowers in her flower beds along with other unique containers. She and her husband enjoyed taking road trips all over the state. Wilma also spent many memorable days with her grandkids and years later her great-grandkids. She will be missed by many.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Alan) Koehler of Ridgeland; three grandchildren, Jeremy Flug of Menomonie, Jessica (Ike) Kidd of Sarona and Justin Flug (girlfriend Nikki Raven) of Osceola; three great-grandsons, Jarett, Logan and Lukas; two great-granddaughters, Kiarrah and Sophia; also nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Ned and sister Sheila.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wheeler, WI with Pastor Ron Burke officiating. Burial will be in Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Hay River, Dunn Co. WI. There will be visitation at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com