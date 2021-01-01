Wilmay A. “Willie” Camp, age 80, of Menomonie, WI passed away in Blaine, MN Monday, December 28, 2020, at home after complications from long term health issues.
She was born Feb. 17, 1940, in Little Fork, MN to Fred and Helen (Steen) Plautz. Willie grew up in Little Fork and graduated from Little Fork High School.
On March 21, 1959, Willie married Richard “Dick” Camp at the E.U.B. Church in Menomonie. They resided in Menomonie and raised three children.
Willie moved to the Twin Cities after school and went into retail. She eventually became a roommate to one of her future sisters-in-law. After marrying Dick, they moved to Pennsylvania where Dick was stationed in the Army. They moved back to Menomonie where Willie worked at Schultz Bros, as a waitress. She moved on to working as a clerk for many years at Lee’s Drug Store. Willie enjoyed knitting, reading and camping with her family. Her favorite spots camping was on a bench watching all the activity in the lake or having conversation around the campfire.
Willie was preceded in death by her husband Dick Camp, her parents Fred and Helen Plautz, her sister Marlene Johnson, brother-in-law Stanton Johnson and sister Diane Burt.
Willie is survived by her son Dale Camp of Blaine MN, daughters, Donna Camp-Madigan of Blaine MN, Jill (Camp) Myhers of Eau Claire WI; grandson Gunner Sigurdson (April Sablan) of Eau Claire, WI as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating. Services are restricted to immediate family only due to COVID regulations. Live streaming of the service will be on the Olson Funeral Home Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/OlsonFunerals There will be a celebration of life for Willie at Lake 26 on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm, all friends and family welcome. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie at a later date.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com